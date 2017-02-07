Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

Workers with the resettlement group Della Lamb Community Services joined Country Club Christian Church volunteers Tuesday in preparing a northeast Kansas City house slated to be home for a family of nine Somali refugees. The crew hopes that the family arrives soon despite President Trump's temporary travel ban, which cancelled their scheduled trip last week.
Video by Jill Toyoshiba, story by Rick Montgomery The Kansas City Star

