San Diego, Tijuana mayors extol virtues of cross-border ties

2:44 KU seniors Landen Lucas and Frank Mason on end of home winning streak Pause

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

15:15 Postgame analysis following KU's 90-88 victory over Kansas State

6:36 Analysis: Iowa State 92, Kansas 89 (OT)

3:11 KU coach Bill Self says Iowa State 'played with house money'

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

1:01 KU fans react to scrutiny surrounding team