Local high school students react to President Trump's immigration order

At a White House press conference Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer was asked to explain what President Trump meant when he said people who "want to love our country" would be allowed into the U.S. Trump had referred to the phrase multiple times recently in speeches. This video includes footage from The White House.
The Missouri men's basketball team defeated Vanderbilt 72-52 at Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Missouri coach Kim Anderson, sophomore forward Kevin Puryear (left) and junior Jordan Barnett spoke at a press conference following the victory.
Hundreds carried signs and chanted as they showed their support of Planned Parenthood Saturday morning outside its clinic in Overland Park. The rally also drew anti-abortion demonstrators who want the federal government to strip Planned Parenthood of funding.
On his 82nd birthday, a local veteran was surprised with an electric wheelchair at the KC Remodel + Garden Show on Saturday at the American Royal Center in Kansas City. Army veteran, Jim Simpson of Olathe was surprised with the chair which will allow him to be more mobile. AMVETS Post 181 of the Kansas City area provided the wheelchair through their Veterans Mobility Assistance Program. This was the eighth wheelchair AMVETS Post 181 has donated to local veterans.
Hundreds of cars and trucks that were restored, modified or built from the owner's imagination and design were on display Friday at the O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels that is open through the weekend at Bartle Hall.
Overland Park Fire Department firefighter DJ Hollandsworth was wearing a camera while trying to put out a grass fire Friday. Dry, windy and warm conditions contributed a series of grass fires in the area.