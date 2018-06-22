Journalists, sports figures and an endearing gorilla leave us

Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and pundit who helped shape and occasionally dissented from the conservative movement as he evolved from “Great Society” Democrat to Iraq War cheerleader to denouncer of Donald Trump, died June 21. He was 68.
Krauthammer had said publicly a year ago he was being treated for a cancerous tumor in his abdomen and earlier this month revealed that he likely had just weeks to live.
“I leave this life with no regrets,” Krauthammer wrote in The Washington Post, where his column had run since 1984. “It was a wonderful life – full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”
Sometimes scornful, sometimes reflective, he was awarded a Pulitzer in 1987 for “his witty and insightful” commentary and was an influential voice among Republicans, whether through his syndicated column or his appearances on Fox News Channel.
Krauthammer was a leading advocate for the Iraq War and a prominent critic of President Barack Obama.
Krauthammer was a former Harvard medical student who graduated even after he was paralyzed from the neck down because of a diving board accident.
He was a Democrat in his youth but turned against his old party on foreign and domestic issues. He aligned with Republicans on everything from confrontation with the Soviet Union to rejection of the “Great Society” programs enacted during the 1960s.
“As I became convinced of the practical and theoretical defects of the social-democratic tendencies of my youth, it was but a short distance to a philosophy of restrained, free-market governance that gave more space and place to the individual and to the civil society that stands between citizen and state,” he wrote in the introduction to Things That Matter,” a million-selling compilation of his writings published in 2013.
Anne Donovan, a Hall of Fame basketball star who won Olympic gold medals as both player and coach and who was the first woman to lead a team to the WNBA championship, died June 13 at her home in Wilmington, North Carolina She was 56. The cause was a heart ailment.
The death was announced by the WNBA president Lisa Borders, who said Donovan “played a seminal role in the growth of women’s basketball.”
Donovan, who was 6 feet, 8 inches tall, was one of the most dominant players in women’s basketball history. At Old Dominion University in Virginia, she helped lead her team to a national championship and was a three-time All-American.
As an Olympian, she played on gold medal-winning U.S. teams in 1984 and 1988. She won another Olympic gold medal as a head coach, guiding her team to a 92-65 victory over previously undefeated Australia in the championship game at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing.
In the professional ranks, Donovan had her greatest success coaching the Seattle Storm, winning the WNBA championship in 2004 with a roster including star players such as Sue Bird, Lauren Jackson and Betty Lennox.
“I am very happy that we finally have a woman coach win a WNBA championship, and obviously happy that it is me,” Donovan said in 2004. “Women need some credential to get the respect we deserve as coaches. This will give that credential. It shows there are great women coaches in the game. This will help us with the next barrier.”
Martin Bregman, the outspoken and notoriously tenacious film producer behind “Scarface,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Serpico” and other late-20th-century crime dramas, died June 16. He was 92. The cause was a cerebral hemorrhage, his wife, Cornelia, told the New York television station WNBC. She did not say where he died.
“I have opinions, and I express them,” Martin Bregman told The New York Times in 1987. “I don’t let the director do whatever he wants. I guess that makes me seem like an anomaly.”
Some of those directors were formidable. The first film Bergman ever produced was Sidney Lumet’s “Serpico” (1973), the true story of a New York City cop who blew the whistle on police corruption and paid for it dearly. The film was also the beginning of a new kind of relationship with its star, Al Pacino, a former client who was then 33 and fresh from “The Godfather.” The pair and Lumet followed that with the offbeat bank-robbery drama “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975).
Their next collaboration, on Brian De Palma’s “Scarface” (1983), was the story of a violent Cuban-American drug lord in Miami whose line “Say hello to my little friend” (referring to his sizable automatic weapon) entered film immortality.
That film’s premise was mirrored by “Carlito’s Way” (1993), also directed by De Palma, with Pacino as a Puerto Rican criminal trying to go straight. In between, Bregman and Pacino did “Sea of Love” (1989), a crime drama about a homicide detective and a serial killer (Ellen Barkin plays a suspect) who targets lonely men.
Bregman also produced five films with Alan Alda, including “The Seduction of Joe Tynan” (1979), about a U.S. senator compromising his principles.
Michael Caine, who worked with Bregman on “Sweet Liberty,” had high praise for his producer. Caine told The Times: “Most producers put on an act. They say, ‘Look, ma, I’m producing,’ but they conveniently have a phone call at the office whenever it’s raining on the set.” Bregman, he recalled, was “actually there all the time” and “very efficient without all the noise and bluster that you get from so many producers.”
Richard Valeriani, an NBC News correspondent who was a familiar presence on television for more than three decades, covering events like the civil rights movement, John F. Kennedy’s assassination and Henry A. Kissinger’s globe-trotting diplomatic missions, died Monday at his home in Manhattan. He was 85. His wife of 38 years, Kathie Berlin, said the cause was chronic heart failure.
Valeriani joined NBC in the early 1960s. He was hired away from The Associated Press while covering the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba, where his proficiency in speaking Spanish with a Cuban dialect proved vital.
He went on to become a correspondent for “NBC Nightly News” and, for a few years in the 1970s, a co-anchor of “Today” from Washington.
Valeriani covered the White House at some point during every administration from Kennedy’s to George H.W. Bush’s. He also had stints covering the State Department and the Pentagon.
“He always took great pride that he was on Nixon’s enemies list,” Berlin said.
On Nov. 22, 1963, after seeing a report at the National Press Club in Washington that Kennedy had been shot in Dallas, Valeriani ran to the White House and then appeared on camera for about four hours as the story developed, fed information by other reporters.
Covering the State Department, he traveled hundreds of thousands of miles around the world with Kissinger, the secretary of state, and wrote about the experience in 1979 in the book “Travels With Henry.”
Valeriani considered his coverage of the civil rights movement, including protest marches in Selma and Marion, Ala., as the most rewarding work of his career, Berlin said. In an interview for the 1987 book “Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Years (1954-1965),” by Juan Williams, Valeriani recalled being hospitalized after a white townsman hit him over the head with an ax handle as a police officer stood by without making an arrest.
Walter Bahr, a member of the largely anonymous United States soccer team in Brazil for the 1950 World Cup that pulled off what is still considered by many to be the greatest upset in the history of international soccer: a 1-0 victory over England, died June 18 in Boalsburg, Pa. He was 91. The Associated Press reported that the cause was complications of a broken hip.
Soccer was barely a blip on the American sports scene in 1950.
“It was pathetic to see the cream of English players beaten by a side most amateur players at home would have beaten,” the English newspaper The Daily Graphic lamented.
Bahr, a midfielder who had been captain of the U.S. team at the 1948 London Olympics, set up the game’s only goal. It came in the 37th minute, when a 25-yard shot he angled toward the far post of the English goal was redirected by forward Joe Gaetjens, who dived for the ball and, while parallel to the ground, put it into the net with a header. But the Americans were eliminated in the Cup’s first round.
Bahr later became a highly successful soccer coach at Penn State, and his sons Chris and Matt, who played for him and also kicked for the Penn State football teams, became longtime place-kickers in the National Football League.
Koko, the western lowland gorilla who mastered sign language, raised kittens and once playfully tried on the glasses of the late actor Robin Williams, died in her sleep June 19 at the Gorilla Foundation’s preserve in California’s Santa Cruz mountains. She was 46.
Koko’s capacity for language and empathy opened the minds and hearts of millions of people, the foundation said. She appeared in many documentaries and twice in National Geographic. The gorilla’s 1978 cover featured a photo that the animal had taken of herself in a mirror.
Williams, another San Francisco Bay area legend, met Koko in 2001 and called it a “mind-altering experience.” The two hold hands and tickle each other in a widely shared video.
“We shared something extraordinary: Laughter,” he says. “Koko understands spoken English and uses over 1,000 signs to share her feelings and thoughts about daily events. Life, love, even death.”
Fans mourned Koko’s passing, and the foundation’s website experienced excessive traffic on Thursday.
“Legit bawling like a baby right now,” a person posted on the foundation’s Facebook page. “From an early age I was fascinated with Koko and she taught me so much about love, kindness, respect for animals, and our planet.”
Another person posted: “At least Koko can finally be reunited with All Ball.”
“All Ball” was the name of the first of several kittens Koko raised into cat-hood. She chose the gray and white kitten from a litter for her birthday in 1984, according to a 1985 Los Angeles Times article.
All Ball died after being hit by a car. Cohn said Koko was grief-stricken by the kitten’s death.
Reinhard Hardegen, a German submarine commander in World War II who brought U-boat warfare to the doorstep of New York Harbor in the winter of 1942, died June 9. He was 105.
Soon after the United States went to war with Japan and Germany, Adm. Karl Donitz, the commander of the German submarine service, sent six U-boats to attack oil tankers and freighters in U.S. and Canadian waters before they could head overseas. The mission, code-named Paukenschlag (Drumbeat), was aimed at further disrupting Britain’s precarious supply lifeline and demoralizing the U.S. home front.
Hardegen, a captain, provided Drumbeat with some of its most stirring exploits when his U-boat sank two ships off Long Island and brought him close enough to New York City to see the glare from Manhattan’s skyscrapers in the night skies.
“It was a very easy navigation for me,” he told Stephen Ames, a filmmaker, in a 1992 interview, recalling how his approach was aided by the lights along the shoreline.
“I was not a Nazi,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a 1999 interview. “I did my duty for my country, not for Hitler.”
Hubert Green, whose unorthodox golf swing helped carry him to 19 PGA Tour victories, including one at the U.S. Open in 1977 when he continued to play despite learning of a death threat during the final round, died June 19 in Birmingham, Ala. He was 71. The cause was complications of throat cancer.
Green had just finished the 14th hole at the 77 U.S. Open, at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when tournament officials told him that a woman had called to say that three of her friends were going to shoot him at the 15th hole.
Leading by one stroke, Green was told he could keep playing, wait for the course to be cleared of fans or resume play the next day without a gallery. He chose to continue without interruption, but accompanied by nine armed police officers.
“I was a little nervous playing the 15th hole, though, because that’s where I was going to be taken out,” he told Golf Digest in 2007. “I was on the green in two but a long way from the hole, and when I stood over the putt, I suddenly got the sensation that I was going to be shot at any second.
“As soon as I hit the putt,” he added, “I knew I’d left it short. I also knew I hadn’t heard a gunshot.”
A year later, Green said in 2007, he received a second threat at another tournament. A note attached to his locker said: “Sorry I missed you last year at Tulsa on 15. We’ll see you today.”
Green never learned who made the threats, his nephew Andrew Green said.
He had an unconventional swing, which he acknowledged was not pretty: Crouching severely over the ball, he hit with a short, whipping motion. Jim Murray, the Los Angeles Times sports columnist, likened the swing to “a drunk trying to find a keyhole in the dark.”
