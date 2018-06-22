Oregon company counters Melania Trump jacket with its own: 'I really care, don't U?'

A clothing company in Portland, Oregon has given a makeover to the controversial jacket First Lady Melania Trump wore Thursday to begin a trip to visit children separated from their parents at the Texas border
Trump's jacket was emblazoned on the back with the phrase, "I really don’t care, do U?" The sight of it as she boarded a plane bound for the Texas border stirred up anger on social media.
On Friday, Geraldo Rivera of Fox News called for Trump's chief of staff to be fired for letting her boss wear the jacket, The Hill reported.
“And she wore a coat that gave critics of the president something else to talk about to deflect the fact that she had gone to see with her own eyes this tragic situation,” he said.
The women who founded and run Wildfang didn't like the coat, either.
“Within a few hours we decided as a team we wanted to do something — this could not go unnoticed — so we put our heads together and went with impact,” Emma McIlroy, the company's co-founder and CEO, told MIC.
They quickly created a jacket of a similar style but with a different message: "I really care, don't U?"
KATU in Portland reported the $98 jacket sold out in just hours Thursday on the Wildfang website, where bomber jackets and T-shirts with the same message are also being sold.
“It seemed fairly obvious to us. What’s happened this week in our country is appalling. Our whole team is outraged and we refuse to stand by and watch," McIlroy told Mic.
Trump's $39 jacket came from Zara's last season collection, according to CNN. The First Lady's spokesman Stephanie Grisham said "there was no hidden message" in the jacket. President Donald Trump later tweeted that the jacket did, indeed, send a message, and it was aimed at "the Fake News Media."
Wildfang is known for mixing fashion with politics.
In January, for instance, it raised more than $100,000 with an Indiegogo campaign to fund the last remaining abortion clinic in South Dakota, Mic reports.
"In 2013, we set out to create a home for badass women everywhere," the three women who started the company write on the Wildfang website, where they say the company's employees "eat, sleep and breathe fashion and feminism."
Last year, the company reports, it helped raise more than $75,000 for charities including Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Tegan and Sara Foundation, advocates for LGBTQ women and girls.
Singers Janelle Monae and Kim Gordon, and actress Ellen Page have worn Wildfang clothing, the company says.
According to KATU, the company promised to donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the new jacket to a Texas nonprofit group called RAICES - the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.
The group provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant families in central and south Texas, according to its website, and is currently campaigning to end the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Over the last few days RAICES became the beneficiary of the largest fundraiser ever held on Facebook, according to Time. In less than a week, people donated $18 million to the group, which typically runs on an annual budget of $7 million, Time reported.
