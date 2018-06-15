Watch a Kansas farmer rescue a baby deer that fell into a swimming pool

This is how Wednesday began for Diana Burress at her home outside of Augusta, Kansas.
"Had an early morning rescue from the pool this morning," she posted on her Facebook page.
She had been watering her plants outside just a few minutes earlier, she told CBS News, when she heard splashing.
She told KAKE in Wichita that she and her husband, Walter, looked out the window and saw a doe in the backyard.
But they also saw something in the water — a fawn.
Lifelong farmer Walter went running to the pool .
"Luckily, Walter was there and was very quick to react," she told CBS. "He's helped birth a lot of calves so it was natural instinct I think."
The video shows Walter flop onto his stomach at the pool's edge, reach into the water and lift the baby deer out, plopping it onto the pool deck.
"It was dog paddling," Walter told KAKE, adding that he "made a swat at it and got it to come back to me."
"There you go," his wife can be heard on the video saying as she filmed.
The fawn looked like a newborn to Walter, he told KAKE. He and his wife think it got disoriented. “It was swimming and trying to tread water. It would have soon run out of gas, I'm sure," Walter told KAKE.
He picked the animal up ad placed it on the other side of the rocks that encircle the pool area, the video shows. Diana asked him, "is it moving?"
She walked around to get a closer look and saw the baby deer standing on the other side of the rocks.
"We looked at each other, it felt like 10 seconds… I could see its little heart was still beating fast and it started hopping away," she told KAKE.
"Bye!" she called out.
Diana posted the video on Facebook. It has been viewed more than 11,000 times.
" It's pretty cool," Diana told CBS. "if you have the sound on the video you can hear a weird whistling noise in the background, that's the mama calling to her baby. She was definitely keeping an eye to make sure we saved the baby."
Comments