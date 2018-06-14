Seeing spots? Meghan Markle inspires freckle tattoos and #TeamFreckles pride

American actress Meghan Markle scored a lot of fashion points on her wedding day.
One thing style watchers cooed about was her makeup - foundation so sheer that it didn't cover up the freckles sprinkled across the face of the new Duchess of Sussex.
Markle didn't go for the "typical bridal beauty look," Prevention magazine wrote. She didn't sport "flawlessly smooth skin" erased of "imperfections."
"Meghan Markle has proven once again ... that she's not a typical bride by refusing to cover up her natural freckles — and she looked gorgeous doing it," the magazine wrote.
Showing her freckles on such a big day was a "big deal," declared Vox.
A freckle frenzy was born.
Women who weren't born with freckles like Markle are getting freckles tattooed onto their faces.
And, women who come by them naturally, like Markle, are proudly showing them off on Instagram, giving rise to hashtags including #freckleslikemeghan, #frecklesfordays and #frecklegang, Glamour magazine observed.
Atlanta cosmetic tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow told New Beauty magazine that she's been "crazy busy" since the wedding giving women semi-permanent "freckles."
The fake spots cost $250, take about an hour to ink, cause temporary swelling and can last up to three years, Rainbow said.
"When they are freshly done, they will appear swollen almost like bee stings, and the swelling will go down within a couple hours and you'll be left with your cute, fresh freckles,' she told New Beauty.
"Over the course of one to two months, the color will soften dramatically and look more natural. They will fade naturally with time, and if you wish to keep them you can always get the color boosted whenever you like."
The tattoo trend prompted a few beauty publications to give a "mum speech," as British Elle wrote, and remind women that fake freckles can just as easily be drawn on with an eyebrow pencil and a deft hand.
Walgreens Beauty consultant and makeup artist Courtney Larrabee told New Beauty that's been asked to "recreate Markle's freckles a lot lately" and that semi-permanent ink isn't needed.
“The secret is using a sharp felt tip eyeliner or brow pen," Larrabee said. "You want something in a brown or taupe that is soft and natural. It is important to remember to only use the tip of the pen to create the freckle, and dab it instantly with the flat of your fingertip to soften the look."
Markle has not only inspired women who don't have freckles to buy their own, she has ignited fresh freckle pride in women who come by them naturally.
For weeks now women have been posting photos of their natural spots on Instagram, accessorized with custom hashtags.
#FrecklesOnFleek.
"It seems that Meghan has inspired the world's women, who have since been taking to Instagram to share snaps of their freckles in all their glory," Glamour wrote.
One Instagram user living in Australia wrote that she used to be embarrassed of her freckles. "People would always tell me tricks and tips on how to cover up or get rid of them, rather than complimenting," she wrote.
"It’s been hard but I’m finally starting to accept and love them.. they are now one of my favorite things about myself! I guess they are a sweet way to let people know I love the sun and being outdoors."
Markle's lightly applied makeup might be poised to have "a radical effect on beauty trends," Vox predicts.
"In the world of makeup right now, the two most popular trends fall on opposite and extreme ends of an aesthetic continuum," the pop culture website noted,
"On one end, you have what is known in Instagram makeup vernacular as 'glam.' On the other, there is 'no-makeup makeup.' Markle came down clearly on the 'no-makeup makeup' side.
"It’s a big deal that she made such a statement publicly because the beauty world is at a tipping point, with the push and pull of more versus less makeup bubbling up in pop culture."
Markle has been known to caution make-up artists not to cover up her freckles, so her avid followers weren't surprised to see them on her wedding day. “To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot,” she told Allure last year.
Her father encouraged her to spot the beauty of a freckle when she was young, she told Allure.
"For all my freckle-faced friends out there," she said, "I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger. 'A face without freckles is a night without stars.’”
