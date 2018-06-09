In memoriam through June 9: Three KC fashion and art icons and a beloved chef

A look back on the life of Kate Spade Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Here is a brief history of her life. Music from Bensound.com. Jason Boatright ×

SHARE COPY LINK Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Here is a brief history of her life. Music from Bensound.com. Jason Boatright