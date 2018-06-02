Plane carrying 4 crashes off New York, 2 bodies recovered

Members of the New York State park police look near the scene of a plane crash in the ocean off Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett, N.Y., Saturday, June 2, 2018. Authorities say a small plane with four people on board has crashed off the coast of New York's Long Island. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA31 aircraft went down shortly after 3 p.m. Newsday via AP Gordon M. Grant