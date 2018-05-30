Pusha T found a photo of Drake in blackface. Now people want to know if it's real

Rapper Pusha T dropped a bombshell Tuesday by releasing his new track, "The Story of Adidon," with a photo of his current public enemy No. 1, Drake, in blackface and wearing a Jim Crow T-shirt.
(For brevity's sake, we won't even touch the fact that the lyrics claim Drake had a secret love child with a former porn actress.)
Now people just want to know: Is that photo real? Did Drake really pose in blackface?
Reaction is all over the board. Some people hate it. Others say if people are going to be mad at Kanye West for wearing a MAGA hat, they'd better bring the heat for Drake, too.
Some people say it's never a good idea to use blackface, no matter the point trying to be made.
Drake has not publicly commented on the image.
To folks saying the photo is fake or Photoshopped, Pusha T pushed back.
"Please stop referring to this picture as 'artwork'...I'm not an internet baby, I don't edit images...this is a REAL picture...these are his truths, see for yourself," he tweeted.
XXL magazine and others who went hunting found the photo on the website of Toronto-based photographer David Leyes, tucked in the portraits section. It's not there now.
Leyes became a sudden man of interest, the subject Wednesday of one of Heavy.com's "5 Things To Know About" features.
People looking for the Drake photo crashed the photographer's website, Heavy reported.
"The controversy surrounding the photo has taken on a life of its own, with many wondering how the 2008 photo remained hidden for so long and how the David Leyes photoshoot from which it originated came to be in the first place." writes Heavy.
People tweeted at Leyes when he was publicly identified as the photographer, which he did not deny. He told one person that the photo was Drake's idea. He told another that he was "proud to be part of a strong statement made by a black man about the f***ed up culture he is living in.”
According to Hypebeast, Leyes took the photo in 2008 for the Toronto-based clothing line, Too Black Guys, when Drake modeled pieces from the company's "Jim Crow Couture" line. Too Black Guys, founded in 1990, according to its website, takes its name from Malcolm X’s “Message to the Grass Roots” speech.
Its mission is to “represent the black experience in an unapologetic way," the website says, which Heavy says includes "repurposing negative imagery like race riots and the Jim Crow character as empowering images."
The photo, Billboard reported, appears to be part of a series and noted that rapper Lupe Fiasco suggested that, next to another photo of a somber-faced Drake that goes along with the blackface image but hasn't been circulated as much, it "presents a powerful duality of representation and race and its expectations on art."
According to XXL, Leyes tweeted at Pusha T's manager, Steven Victor, to "please get Push to take the Drake photo down asap."
Instagram removed the photo from Pusha's account with a message that said "we've removed or disabled access to content that you posted on Instagram because a third party reported that the content infringes or otherwise violates their rights."
Pusha wrote: "First time this has happened to me."
Hypebeast and other media outlets shot down a second theory floating around that the photo was part of a promotional shoot for Drake's 2008 short film, "Us & Them."
"Regardless of the original context, the negative spin implied by Pusha T has got the Internet buzzing, and those involved in the whole ordeal are looking to control the situation," wrote Hypebeast.
