'Like a riot.' Woman's home ransacked by people who thought she was having estate sale

When Mary Andrews of Longmont, Colo., got home from running errands on Friday, she saw lots of cars parked near her house and wondered what was going on.
Then she saw people walking out of her house — with her stuff.
"They were coming out with armloads of stuff," Andrews' daughter-in-law, Leslie Cockrum, told Fox 31 in Denver.
A house just a few doors down was having an estate sale and apparently, somehow, people got the idea that Andrews was having one, too.
Never miss a local story.
And that everything was free for the taking?
She said local police told her it was a "very, very bad misunderstanding."
Neighbors saw crowds of people walking through her house for about an hour while she was gone, Andrews told The Longmont Times-Call.
She hadn't locked the door when she left.
Andrews told the newspaper that she had recently had a yard sale and that some of the items were still lying around on the lawn, which might have added to the confusion.
"They really did think this was the estate sale," she told the Times-Call. "They all argued with me, and very few people would just put anything back."
She said people were very efficient about what they were taking.
"They went out of their way to make it quick and make trips … they had things in the backyard in piles that said 'taken,'" she said.
She shares the house with her two grandsons and they're still trying to figure out everything that's gone.
"Every time I turn around, I notice something missing," she told The Daily Camera in Boulder. "I turn around to turn on a lamp and the lamp is gone. It's devastating."
The list of missing items so far includes picture frames, jewelry, clothes, lamps, kitchen utensils and kitchenware, a computer with school files on it and a camera.
Someone even took the toilet paper and a toilet paper holder.
"Just everything they could put their hands on," Andrews told the Daily Camera. "At least they didn't take the dogs or cats."
Longmont police told Fox 31 that because there are no witnesses or license plate numbers to track, it's virtually impossible to find the people who stole Andrews' stuff.
Andrews said people knew exactly what they were doing. Who has a sale and gives everything away for free, she said.
"It was like a riot, a riot of greed," she told Fox 31.
One woman must have had a change of heart after seeing all the publicity, because she went back to the house on Tuesday and returned a box of Andrews' stuff.
Comments