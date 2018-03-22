Timeline: Face-eating attack in Miami

A condensed and narrated version of the Miami Herald building security camera footage showing the face-eating attack on a homeless man on the MacArthur Causeway. (May 26, 2012)
Miami Herald Monty Davis
Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

National

Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg

An accident Thursday, March 15, 2018, caused a camper towed by a vehicle to dangle off the edge of an Interstate 275 overpass in downtown St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said the camper had been secured shortly before noon, and authorities

2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West

National

2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West

A Navy fighter jet crashed on March 14, while it was on approach to Boca Chica Field, Naval Air Station, Key West, Florida. A pilot and weapons system officer were onboard the jet, and were both declared dead by the Navy.