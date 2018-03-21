AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — As a SWAT team closed in, the suspected bomber whose deadly explosives terrorized Austin for three weeks used one of his own devices to blow himself up. But police warned that he could have planted more bombs before his death, and they cautioned the city to stay on guard.
Mark Anthony Conditt, an unemployed college dropout who bought bomb-making materials at Home Depot, was tracked down using store surveillance video, cellphone signals and witness accounts of a customer shipping packages in a disguise that included a blond wig and gloves. His motive remained a mystery.
Police finally found the 23-year-old early Wednesday at a hotel in a suburb north of Austin known as the scene for filming portions of "Friday Night Lights." Officers prepared to move in for an arrest. When the suspect's sport utility vehicle began to drive away, they followed.
Never miss a local story.
Conditt ran into a ditch on the side of the road, and SWAT officers approached, banging on his window. Within seconds, the suspect had detonated a bomb inside his vehicle, blasting the officers backward, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.
One officer then fired his weapon at Conditt, the chief said. The medical examiner has not finalized the cause of death, but the bomb caused "significant" injuries, he said.
___
Family of Austin bombing suspect expresses shock
The family of the man suspected of planting the bombs this month that killed two people and injured four others in the Texas capital expressed shock, saying they don't know what could have motivated him.
"I mean this is coming from nowhere. We just don't know what. I don't know how many ways to say it but everyone is caught off guard by this so, yeah I don't know. I don't know. I mean I don't know," Mike Courtney, the uncle of 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, said Wednesday.
Authorities say Conditt blew himself up in a motel parking lot overnight as a SWAT team approached his SUV.
Conditt grew up in Pflugerville, a suburb just northeast of Austin where he was still living after moving out of his parents' home. It's not far from the site of the first of the four package bombings — a March 2 explosion that killed a 39-year-old man, Anthony House — though it's unknown if Conditt knew any of the victims and authorities said the motive for the attacks remained unclear.
Conditt's family said in a statement that they were "devastated and broken" at the news of his involvement. In the statement, the family expressed shock and grief, and offered "prayers for those families who have lost loved ones ... and for the soul of our Mark."
___
Facebook's Zuckerberg admits mistakes _ but no apology
NEW YORK (AP) — Breaking five days of silence, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted mistakes and outlined steps to protect user data in light of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm.
Zuckerberg said Wednesday that Facebook has a "responsibility" to protect its users' data and if it fails, "we don't deserve to serve you."
But Zuckerberg stopped short of apologizing.
And he wrote "what happened" instead of "what we did," leaving Facebook one step removed from responsibility.
Richard Levick, chairman of the crisis-management firm Levick, gave Zuckerberg's response a "B-" grade, in part because of how late it came.
___
2nd high bond set in Stoneman Douglas-related case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A relatively high bond was imposed Wednesday in a case involving a student who brought a knife to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, one day after the same judge set a $500,000 bond for the brother of the shooting suspect for trespassing at the school.
Broward County Judge Kim Theresa Mollica ordered 18-year-old Jordan Salter held on $12,500 bond after she brought a knife with a 2-inch (5-centimeter) blade to the school. Authorities arrested her after a confrontation with another student Tuesday in the school cafeteria.
The SunSentinel reports that Salter attorney Brian Reidy called the high bond "out of control" and "ridiculous" at a hearing and blamed it on fear from last month's school shooting that killed 17 people.
"I don't know when we all hit the fear button when everything is such an absolute emergency," Reidy told the judge.
Also Wednesday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered the state's highway patrol to station eight troopers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to bolster security there. Scott's office said the troopers will arrive Thursday morning.
___
Experts: Hard to convict officer in Australian woman's death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The police officer who was with a Minneapolis officer charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV, and that the partner feared for his life. But prosecutors say Officer Mohamed Noor acted recklessly and was not justified in using deadly force when he shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond last July after she called to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.
The case, which has drawn international attention, presents challenges for both sides. If it goes to a trial, a jury must decide if Noor acted reasonably in the moment. Here's a look at likely arguments and pitfalls as the case unfolds.
WHAT HAPPENED
Damond, a 40-year-old life coach who was engaged to be married, called 911 on the night of July 15 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.
Noor responded with his partner that night, Officer Matthew Harrity, who was driving. Finding nothing, the officers were about to leave when Harrity heard a voice and a thump on the back of the squad car, and glimpsed a person's head and shoulders outside his window.
___
Tempest over Trump-Putin call turns into uproar over leaks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The tempest over President Donald Trump's congratulatory phone call to Vladimir Putin quickly grew on Wednesday into an uproar over White House leaks, sparking an internal investigation and speculation over who might be the next person Trump forces out of the West Wing.
The White House, which has suffered frequent leaks — at times of notable severity — said in a statement it would be a "fireable offense and likely illegal" to leak Trump's briefing papers to the press, after word emerged that the president had been warned in briefing materials not to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election.
Trump did so anyway, and on Wednesday he defended the call, saying George W. Bush did not have the "smarts" to work with Putin, and that Barack Obama and his secretary of state, Hillary Clinton "didn't have the energy or chemistry" with the Russian leader.
Aides had included guidance in Trump's talking points for the call to Putin stating: "DO NOT CONGRATULATE," a senior administration official said Wednesday, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the official had not been authorized to discuss internal matters.
The document had been accessible only to a select group of staffers, two officials said, and had been drafted by aides to National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. They also said there now is an internal probe of the leak but provided no other details. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. The White House is not formally acknowledging the veracity of the presidential guidance first reported by The Washington Post.
___
Saccone concedes Pennsylvania US House race to Lamb
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican Rick Saccone conceded defeat to Democrat Conor Lamb on Wednesday night in a closely watched special election in Pennsylvania, more than a week after the end of a remarkable race that has shaken GOP confidence ahead of the November midterm elections.
Lamb, 33, claimed the seat by about 750 votes in a Republican-held district that President Donald Trump won by almost 20 percentage points just 16 months ago. Lamb, who struck a moderate tone during the race and was backed by the district's influential labor unions, beat Saccone, a state lawmaker who had compiled one of the most conservative voting records in Pennsylvania's Legislature.
Lamb also benefited from what Pittsburgh-area Democrats called the party's most energized electorate they had ever seen, driven by an anti-Trump fervor.
On Twitter, Lamb said he had just gotten off the phone with Saccone and congratulated him "for a close, hard-fought race."
Republicans considered seeking a recount request or a lawsuit to contest the result, even as vote-counting over the past week continued to pad Lamb's lead. If there is no challenge, Lamb could be sworn in after April 2, when the last of the four counties in the district expects to finish certifying the result.
___
Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks
NEW YORK (AP) — Spring kicked off with a wallop of wintry weather along the East Coast as the fourth nor'easter in three weeks dumped more than a foot of snow in some places Wednesday.
The first full day of the season included scenes of snow falling on blooming daffodils in suburban Philadelphia, New Yorkers twisting to fix blown-out umbrellas, tractor-trailers stuck on snowy highways and kids making their first snowman of spring.
"I want warm! I'm done with the cold," said Yana Damoiseau, a pedestrian in New York City.
Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights, tens of thousands of customers lost power from West Virginia northward, and school districts throughout the Northeast called off classes ahead of the storm. At least two traffic deaths were reported in New Jersey and on New York's Long Island.
Up to 8 inches of snow had fallen in some Philadelphia suburbs by the evening, and more than a foot near Allentown, Pennsylvania. New York had at least 5 inches and braced for a total of 6 to 12. Forecasters said Boston could get 6 inches as the storm moved into New England.
___
Crisis experts say Facebook has mishandled the data scandal
NEW YORK (AP) — The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, accept responsibility and take decisive action. Crisis-management experts say that until Wednesday, Facebook was 0-for-4.
Facebook's two top executives, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, went radio silent after news broke last Friday that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections, including the 2016 White House race.
It was not until five days after the scandal erupted that Zuckerberg spoke up.
Meanwhile, some Facebook users have been leaving the social network or mulling the possibility , and Facebook's stock is down 9 percent since Friday.
Facebook's handling of the growing public-relations crisis is remarkable in that one of the world's biggest companies seems not to be playing by well-established crisis-management rules.
___
Video: Officers yelled 'gun' before shooting unarmed man
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two officers yelled for a suspect to show his hands then shouted "gun, gun, gun" moments before fatally shooting the man who turned out to be unarmed, audio from body camera footage released Wednesday by Sacramento police shows.
Footage from the body cameras and an overhead helicopter does not clearly depict what the man, who was only holding a cellphone, was doing in the moments before the police fired on Sunday night. The shooting happened in the backyard of the man's grandparent's home, where he was staying. The police did not find a gun at the scene.
The Sacramento Police Department said the man, who was black, was seen breaking into at least three vehicles and later into a neighbor's home. The break ins were first reported by a 911 call also released by the police.
The police said deputies in the helicopter saw the man break a neighbor's sliding glass door before jumping a fence. The helicopter video does not show the alleged break-in. It picks up as the man is running through a backyard and climbing over a fence into a neighboring property. It shows him looking into a truck in the driveway.
The helicopter, flying over the house, then loses sight of the man. It briefly shows him in the backyard as the police are running up the driveway along the side of the house.
Comments