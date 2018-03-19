'Time to go for it': Cirque du Soleil aerialist was eager for new act the day he died

He had a new act to unveil, and Saturday night in Tampa, Fla., it was go time.
"After so much work and training and staging, our straps duo act is finally in the show tonight," Yann Arnaud, a Cirque du Soleil acrobat for more than 15 years, posted on his Instagram in the hours leading up to the show.
"It's time to go for it."
It appears that he was performing that new aerial straps number when he lost his grip and plunged to the stage during a performance of the show "Volta" at the Tampa Greyhound Track.
The Tampa Bay Times described it as a "complex routine" involving two acrobats swinging back and forth over the stage.
"The men, each holding onto a gymnastic ring suspended by a rope, interlocked arms as the ring ropes wound around one another," the Times described. "When the ropes unwound, the acrobats swung to opposite ends of the performance space.
"As gravity brought them back toward the center of the arena, Arnaud lost his grip and plunged to the stage."
Witness Julian Martinez can't get the horrific image out of his mind. Some people posted videos of the fall to social media, though some have since been removed.
Martinez told WFLA in Tampa that it seemed Arnaud was struggling before he fell an estimated 12 feet or more to the stage.
"I saw the performer visibly straining to hold onto the rope," Martinez told the TV station. "I saw the two acrobats exchanging glances beforehand, and I don't know if one was trying to see if the other was OK."
Arnaud performed the straps act with fellow aerialist Pawel Walczewski, who had also posted about the new performance on Instagram before Saturday's show.
“After a long road ready to perform tonight a straps act with @yannarnophoto," he wrote.
Martinez said as soon as Arnaud hit the ground he knew the outcome would be dire.
"It was awful. You heard all the cries of the audience," he said. "There were children there and they were freaking out.
"Everyone rushed to the stage really quickly. They wanted to see what happened to him. After about five minutes, the Cirque officials got on the loudspeaker and told us to leave."
Arnaud died later at Tampa General Hospital. An autopsy was scheduled Monday by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office, Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty told the Times.
"The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him," said president and CEO Daniel Lamarre.
"Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together."
What Arnaud could do, flying above the stage and holding on to nothing more than a ring or rope, was mesmerizing. He posted several bits of video to his Instagram. Since Saturday people have left condolences on his Facebook page and on social media.
Arnaud was originally from Champigny-sur-Marne, France, but lived with his family in Miami, People reported. He leaves behind his wife, Inna Gorelova, and two young daughters.
A Cirque spokesman said the company is offering its "full and transparent collaboration" as authorities investigate what happened.
According to the Times, the Tampa police department, which is assisting in that investigation, says the fall appears to be accidental.
Volta is scheduled to travel to Rutherford, N.J. for several shows beginning at the end of March, then head to Uniondale, N.Y.; Oaks, Pa.; and Seattle. But Cirque du Soleil has not given any information about those shows or the remainder of the tour.
