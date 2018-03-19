Lost cat is reunited with his owner — after 14 years

A lot of cats don't even live 14 years.
But that's how long a Florida cat went missing from his owner.
The TCPalm reports that an orange cat named T2 (for Thomas Jr.) who ran away after a hurricane in 2004 has just this month been reunited with his owner, who had given up hope and moved on with his life.
"Who would have thought that after 14 years you'd find your lost cat?" said Perry Martin of Fort Pierce.
Martin had his vet implant an identity microchip between T2's shoulder blades back in 2002. When Hurricane Jeanne hit in 2004, he moved in with a friend. And T2 ran away.
That's the way it goes with cats.
But on March 9, Martin got a call from the Humane Society. A county animal control officer had picked up T2 as a stray and brought him to the shelter, where the chip was scanned and his identity learned.
"It was too crazy to believe," Martin said.
It is not clear whether T2 found a second home or lived a wild life all these years. He's now 18 years old.
"I will make sure he's comfortable for the rest of his time here," Martin said.
