Death toll from Miami bridge collapse up to 6 as crews work to clear the rubble

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Watch suspects drive truck into store, steal ATM machine Pause Watch officers arrest bank robber with minutes of crime Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU Camper dangles from I-275 overpass in St. Petersburg 2 killed after Navy jet crashes near Key West Chilling 911 call from inside Douglas high school during school shooting Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads Seattle-area police in car chase Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Aerial footage shows what the scene at the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse looks like the morning after on March 16, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald

Aerial footage shows what the scene at the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse looks like the morning after on March 16, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald