Disturbing video of deer being trapped in nets sparks public outcry, condemnation

“I think it’s a combination of the video and … the billboard that has really brought people’s attention,” Cross told the newspaper. “When you listen to this video, you will hear the crying of the deer — and it’s not pleasant."
For nearly 20 years now, the city of Lakeway in central Texas has used net traps to cull the local deer population. Animal rights advocates have complained about it for years, charging that ensnaring the animals in netting is cruel to the deer.
Then last week homeowner Ashlea Beck saw it happening near her own back yard and filmed it.
The video went viral. It shows several deer laying on the ground, crying out as they struggle against the netting wrapped around their bodies. The video has incited public outrage and renewed calls to stop the process.
A new billboard in town by the animal rights group Citizen Advocates for Animals, which posted Beck's video on its Facebook page on March 10, also condemns the deer-control process.
The group's president, Rita Cross, told the Austin American-Statesman her organization has appealed to the city many times to stop the trapping. The video and billboard have attracted national attention to the issue from other animal rights advocates, including PETA.
The town's city manager, Steve Jones, told local media the procedure isn't as inhumane as Beck's video makes it look. The deer are in shock when they're netted, he said.
Here is the video. Some of the images and sounds are disturbing.
"My daughter ran in and she said, 'Mommy, Mommy, come quick! They’re hurting the deer!'” Beck told KXAN in Austin. “I got to my back door, and I looked over and I noticed that the net was down on the ground, and there were little bundles moving around."
Beck says she began filming when she saw men trying to untangle the deer.
"You could hear the screaming of the deer, and, I mean, it was very evident that they were hurt by the sounds that they were making," she told the TV station.
"As soon as I put the phone down is when I actually got close enough to the deer, to their faces, and I saw one of them had blood filling up in its mouth. Another one had blood coming down from its eye."
Jones told media that the city has a special permit from the state to cull the deer population, which is necessary because of the problems the animals cause, such as damage to homeowners' landscapes and car accidents. He said about 90 deer caused crashes last year.
He told KXAN that trappers used to relocate the animals to ranches, but as the deer population grew, the city ran out of refuges that would take them, leaving city officials no choice but to send them to slaughter. The meat goes to local charities, he said.
Beck, who has three children, said she and her neighbors didn't know the deer were being slaughtered instead of being caught and released.
She said if the deer need to be trapped she would prefer it be done far away from houses, she told KXAN.
"If it does have to go on, we ask that it be done away from families, away from homes," Beck said. "I think most of us here try to teach our kids to be respectful of wildlife and animals, and for them to see that, and then for them to see that it’s no big deal, this is what we do, that’s confusing for kids.”
Using net traps is the town's only option now, Jones told KEYE in Austin. "According to a permit, we're doing it in a way the State of Texas requires it to be done," he said.
The city's been trapping white-tailed deer since 1999, Jones said, capturing about 115 deer a year. Though the state allows trapping from October through March, Lakeway usually only traps deer once a week from January through March, he said.
He said though the city had a permit to trap 250 this year, the city only netted and put down 99. The trapping is done for this year, he said.
"We have had more than eighteen years of city leaders who have refused to listen to the citizens of Lakeway," Citizen Advocates for Animals wrote in a statement on its Facebook page. "We may have needed this program two decades ago, but, we do not need this program today. It is inhumane and it must stop.
"Our citizenry chose to invest in Lakeway for our Heritage Oaks, beautiful green spaces, wildlife and serene lifestyle. Because of the trapping and killings, the residents are forced to endure the sounds of screaming deer and witness the brutal handling of the deer by the trappers."
Residents, however, are not of one mind on the issue.
Mark Abdo, who has lived in Lakeway for 22 years, told KEYE he thinks the practice is inhumane.
"I think there would be a better way," he said. "When you see them and you hear them sound like they are screaming or yelling at you, it really sucks to hear that."
But another Lakeway resident, Chuck Purbaugh, told the same TV station that he doesn't mind the trapping because he's been dealing with deer problems in his yard for almost two decades.
"There (are) eight or 10 of them and they're messing all over, the kids can't play in the yard," Purbaugh said. "Nobody wants to get rid of all the deer but thin them out a little bit."
