'Grandma Stinker' was receiving pot in the mail from son, say police

A woman in Aurora, Ind., apparently has been getting a special kind of delivery in the mail, authorities say.
Her son was sending her pot from California, say police.
He addressed the packages to "Grandma Stinker."
"Grandma's" real name is Debra Ferguson. She is 58.
The investigation into her suspicious mail began when an anonymous man called the police to tell them that Ferguson was receiving mail shipments of marijuana on a regular basis from her son, Eric Anderson, who lives in Yuba County, Calif., reported Fox 19 in Cincinnati.
The police teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service to nab the alleged law-breaking granny.
Aurora is in southeast Indiana about 30 miles west of Cincinnati.
Investigators reportedly found an elaborate operation set up in her apartment — pipes, weed and cash — and neighbors were shocked to hear about it.
"We've seen a lot of traffic, but we figured they were going for fish down here at the Catholic church," Norma Williams, a neighbor two doors down, told WLWT in Cincinnati. "That's all we need, a drug ring around this area. This is usually a quiet street to live on."
Ferguson shares her apartment with her daughter and granddaughter, and she told police they had no idea what was going on.
Police say one package addressed to "Grandma Stinker" contained 720 grams of marijuana.
"Officers discovered numerous narcotic prescription medications packaged for delivery along with multiple packages of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, packaging supplies, cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash," Aurora Police Chief Josh Daugherty told Fox 19.
According to Cleveland.com, Ferguson is being held in the Dearborn County Jail on multiple felony charges, including dealing and possessing methamphetamine, and conspiracy to deal and dealing in marijuana.
Investigators said Ferguson had been receiving packages of weed in the mail for months.
"It's coming from California and it's going right back into my community, so we take that really serious," Daughterty told WLWT.
Ferguson's son also faces multiple drug-related charges. Dearborn-Ohio County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said a warrant has been issued and he will be extradited to Indiana once he's arrested.
Deddens wrote on Facebook that Ferguson's bond was set at $35,000 cash and $200,000 surety.
"Sometimes it takes tips from quite a few people and for the information to come in ... kind of like putting a puzzle together," Deddens told Fox 19.
