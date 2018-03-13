More Videos

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking 88

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Pause
Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine 14

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 82

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 136

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

Curious Emperor penguins take a selfie in Antarctica 38

Curious Emperor penguins take a selfie in Antarctica

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May 137

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. He was 76. University of Cambridge Storyful
The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. He was 76. University of Cambridge Storyful

Nation & World

Stephen Hawking dies at 76

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

March 13, 2018 11:12 PM

Stephen Hawking has died at age 76, a spokesperson for his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hawking's children — Lucy, Robert and Tim — issued the following:

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

The Guardian wrote Hawking's "insights shaped modern cosmology and inspired global audiences in the millions."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hawking once said he did not believe in an afterlife. "That is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking 88

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

Pause
Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine 14

Bus carrying Texas high school band students crashes into Alabama ravine

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 82

Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 136

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing hit-and-run driver

Curious Emperor penguins take a selfie in Antarctica 38

Curious Emperor penguins take a selfie in Antarctica

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May 137

President Trump will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by May

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

View More Video