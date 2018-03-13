Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Stephen Hawking has died at age 76, a spokesperson for his family said in a statement on Tuesday.
Hawking's children — Lucy, Robert and Tim — issued the following:
"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world. He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”
The Guardian wrote Hawking's "insights shaped modern cosmology and inspired global audiences in the millions."
Hawking once said he did not believe in an afterlife. "That is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark."
