Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate with their coach Oleg Znarok after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany, 4-3, in overtime at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea. Jae C. Hong AP Photo

Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 16 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

The Associated Press

February 25, 2018 07:14 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Norway's Marit Bjoergen closed out a remarkable Olympic career in dominant fashion, winning the gold medal in the women's 30-kilometer mass start at the Pyeongchang Games. The Russian men's hockey team captured the gold over Germany with a 4-3 win in overtime. And the Swedish women took home gold in the final match of a marathon curling festival, defeating South Korea 8-3 in nine ends to leave the "Garlic Girls" with a silver medal.

Here are some highlights of Day 16 — the last day of the Olympics — from Associated Press photographers.

