Most Olympians will never get rich, and that's OK with them

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2018 file photo, Canada's skip Kevin Koe uses his broom to clean the stone during the men's curling match against Switzerland at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Koe, works full time as a surface landman for an oil and gas company, liaising with landowners and farmers. He often finds himself working even while on the road for curling competitions, making calls and answering emails in between matches so he can stay on top of things. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo