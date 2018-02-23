South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Ivanka Trump during their dinner at the Presidential Blue House on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, Seoul, South Korea. Ivanka Trump has received a red-carpet welcome in South Korea as head of the U.S. delegation to this weekend's closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Ivanka Trump during their dinner at the Presidential Blue House on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, Seoul, South Korea. Ivanka Trump has received a red-carpet welcome in South Korea as head of the U.S. delegation to this weekend's closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Pool Photo via AP Kim Min-Hee
South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with Ivanka Trump during their dinner at the Presidential Blue House on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, Seoul, South Korea. Ivanka Trump has received a red-carpet welcome in South Korea as head of the U.S. delegation to this weekend's closing ceremony for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Pool Photo via AP Kim Min-Hee

Nation & World

Ivanka Trump set to watch some Olympic events

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 06:44 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Ivanka Trump will get a taste of Olympic action on the final full day of events at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The daughter of President Donald Trump is expected to make stops at the men's Big Air final; the gold medal curling match, where the U.S. men have a chance to win their first-ever gold medal in the event; and speedskating.

Trump is leading the U.S. delegation at Sunday's closing ceremony.

In action already underway Saturday, surprise super-G champion Ester Ledecka has the fastest time so far in women's snowboard parallel slalom qualifying.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Struggle is real as OKC girl attempts to complete chores on icy driveway

View More Video