Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his run during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Gregory Bull AP Photo

AP PHOTOS: Olympic achievements spark magnificent reactions

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 04:48 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

The scream of victory. The tears of defeat.

Athletes at the Pyeongchang Olympics haven't held back on their emotions, whether they have won or lost their competitions. And Associated Press photographers have been on hand to capture those reactions.

While the American women hugged to celebrate their hockey gold medal, some Canadian players held their faces in their hands.

Victorious speedskaters have glided around the ice; flag held high and mouths agape.

But some reactions are the same for winners and losers alike: falling to their knees and crying.

