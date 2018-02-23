Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 14 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 07:54 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Alina Zagitova won the women's figure skating competition over her training partner Evgenia Medvedeva, becoming the first Russian gold medalist at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Canada's Kelsey Serwa raced to victory in women's skicross, giving her a gold medal to go with the silver she won in Sochi four years ago. And Sweden routed powerhouses Norway and Germany to capture gold in the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay in front of their king, Carl XVI Gustaf, to close out the biathlon competition.

Here are some highlights of Day 14 from Associated Press photographers.

