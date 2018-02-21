A fan waves a flag of Russia before the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game between Norway and the team from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Athletes, fans embrace flags as symbols of pride

The Associated Press

February 21, 2018 05:58 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Flags play an integral role at the Olympics as symbols of national pride.

It all starts with the opening ceremony, where teams march in behind their flags. During competition, athletes drape themselves in their national colors.

Not to be outdone, fans unfurl large flags in the stands, wave them during the games and wear them on their faces or their clothing.

The lone exceptions are the "Olympic Athletes from Russia," who aren't allowed to wear their national colors.

But their fans back them up, bedecked in red and white and holding signs that spell their athletes' names.

