Lindsey Vonn set to compete in last Olympic women's downhill

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 06:49 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Lindsey Vonn is set to compete in her last Olympic downhill, but she says she'd rather not focus on that right now.

Vonn, the downhill gold medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, is generally considered the favorite at the Pyeongchang Games. She's looked good in training runs.

Also Wednesday, the women's figure-skating competition starts with the short program. Among the competitors is American Mirai Nagasu, who in the team competition became the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel.

The Russians also have strong contenders, including two-time reigning world champion Evgenia Medvedeva, who broke her own short program world record in the team event. She has lost to only one skater since 2015 — her teammate Alina Zagitova. The medals will be awarded Friday.

