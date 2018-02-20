Russian officials look to blame someone for curler's doping

CORRECTS IDENTITY AND HIS POSITION IN THE CURLING FEDERATION Russian Curling Federation senior vice-president Andrei Sozin speaks to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Sozin says someone could have spiked Olympic bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky's food or drink because he tested clean less than a month ago. An IOC spokesman says Krushelnitsky has failed a doping test, which could hurt Russia's chance to be reinstated before the end of the Winter Olympics. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo