In this multiple exposure photo, Andi Naude, of Canada, jumps during the women's moguls finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Gregory Bull AP Photo
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 05:10 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Athletes at the Winter Games sometimes move so fast that it's hard to keep up. Bobsledders, skiers and speedskaters all rush by in a blur.

Associated Press photographers have been using camera technology to shoot multiple exposures, allowing them to give viewers a sense of an athlete in motion, and making it look like there are multiple versions of him or her soaring through the air or roaring down the sliding track.

Here, some multiple exposure photos from around the Pyeongchang Olympics.

