AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 11 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir dazzled and twizzled their way to Olympic gold in ice dancing, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in games history. Johannes Rydzek won the Nordic combined large hill gold medal, leading a German sweep of the podium. And biathlete Martin Fourcade became the first athlete to win three gold medals at the Pyeongchang Games, helping France to a first-place finish in the mixed relay.
Here are some highlights of Day 11 from Associated Press photographers.
Comments