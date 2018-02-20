Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada celebrate during the venue ceremony after winning the gold medal in the ice dance, free dance figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 11 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

The Associated Press

February 20, 2018 07:58 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir dazzled and twizzled their way to Olympic gold in ice dancing, becoming the most decorated figure skaters in games history. Johannes Rydzek won the Nordic combined large hill gold medal, leading a German sweep of the podium. And biathlete Martin Fourcade became the first athlete to win three gold medals at the Pyeongchang Games, helping France to a first-place finish in the mixed relay.

Here are some highlights of Day 11 from Associated Press photographers.

