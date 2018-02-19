Q&A: Meldonium, the drug in Russia's Olympic doping case

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Russian athletes Anastasia Bryzgalova, left, and Alexander Krushelnitsky smile as they win bronze medal during the venue ceremony for the mixed doubles curling match at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Russian curlers say a coach on their team told them that Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Aaron Favila, File AP Photo