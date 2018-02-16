Olympics give goalies chance to paint country all over masks

In this Feb. 13, 2018 photo, goalie Nicole Hensley, of the United States, wears a patriotic themed mask during the preliminary round of the women's hockey game against the team from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Goaltenders are the only players in Olympic hockey allowed to get creative with decorating their helmets. Their teammates are stuck with helmets featuring basic colors, uniform numbers and a small flag decal representing their country. Matt Slocum AP Photo