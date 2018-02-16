With Koreas Olympic thaw, war-split families want reunions

In this Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018 photo, Kang Hwa-seon, center, sits with her nephew Song Yong-geun, left, and her son Song Young-jin at her home in Gangneung, South Korea, looking at pictures of a 2015 family reunion she had with her brother-in-law. Kang and her brother-in-law were separated after the Korean war broke out in 1950. They saw each other briefly during the family reunion program in 2015, and she hopes the current Olympics-inspired rapprochement could help her to meet him again before she dies. Johnson Lai AP Photo