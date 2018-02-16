Bach critic expelled from Olympics after security run-in

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2009 file photo, Britain's Adam Pengilly pumps his fist after finishing second in the men's Skeleton World Championships in Lake Placid, N.Y. The International Olympic Committee says it is sending home Pengilly, who is one of its members, following an altercation with a security guard at the Pyeongchang Games. The IOC said Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that Pengilly has apologized to the security guard and will leave the Olympics immediately. Peter Morgan, File AP Photo