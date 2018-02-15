Women's giant slalom medalists from left Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, silver, United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, gold, and Italy's Federica Brignone, bronze, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Women's giant slalom medalists from left Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, silver, United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, gold, and Italy's Federica Brignone, bronze, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Patrick Semansky AP Photo
Women's giant slalom medalists from left Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel, silver, United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, gold, and Italy's Federica Brignone, bronze, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

Nation & World

Shiffrin skis again and men's figure skating gets underway

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 06:40 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

American Mikaela Shiffrin is set to compete in the women's slalom for what would be her second gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics, and Norwegian Aksel Lund Svindal will go for a second medal, in the men's super-G, as Day 7 gets underway.

Both skiers won medals Thursday, Shiffrin in the giant slalom and Svindal in the men's downhill. Both races had been scheduled for earlier in the games but were delayed due to high winds.

Also Friday, the men's figure-skating competition starts with the short program. Medals will be awarded after the free skate Saturday. Reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan will be the first skater in the final group, followed by American star Nathan Chen, Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada and countryman Shoma Uno.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department

View More Video