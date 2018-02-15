Fans of the Olympic Athletes from Russia cheer during the second period of a preliminary round women's hockey game against Finland at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
Fans of the Olympic Athletes from Russia cheer during the second period of a preliminary round women's hockey game against Finland at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Julio Cortez AP Photo
Fans of the Olympic Athletes from Russia cheer during the second period of a preliminary round women's hockey game against Finland at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Julio Cortez AP Photo

Nation & World

Russia says 30 athletes approved for Paralympics

The Associated Press

February 15, 2018 08:09 AM

MOSCOW

The Russian Paralympic Committee says 30 of its athletes have been approved to compete as neutrals at next month's Pyeongchang Games.

The RPC says that the International Paralympic Committee "provisionally registered" the 30 athletes along with seven guides, who accompany blind athletes during competitions.

Decisions on a further three Russian athletes will follow within seven to 10 days, the RPC adds.

The international committee did not confirm the Russian statement, telling The Associated Press that it would not comment before announcing a final roster Feb. 23.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The IPC has previously said it will allow around 30 to 35 Russians to compete at the Paralympics if it's satisfied they're clean, as part of measures imposed over doping in Russia. That would be around half the size of the Russian team which competed at home in the 2014 Sochi Paralympics.

The Russians at the Pyeongchang Games will be known as "Neutral Paralympic Athletes".

The 168 athletes cleared by the IOC to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Games are competing under the "Olympic athletes from Russia" banner.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department

View More Video