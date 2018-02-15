Topless Tongan set to ski but not dressed for success

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, Pita Taufatofua carries the flag of Tonga during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Taufatofua has more on his mind than just trying to compete at the Pyeongchang Olympics this week. The 34-year-old cross-country skier is concerned about his homeland after it was hit by a cyclone which destroyed Parliament House as well as churches and homes. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo