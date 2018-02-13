Pride for Asian-American skaters as they take to Olympic ice

Keita Horiko, the 10-year-old U.S. Figure Skating juvenile boys champion, practices during his second workout of the day Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Ice House in Hackensack, N.J. With Asian-Americans making up half of the U.S. figure skating team at the Pyeongchang Olympics, talented youngsters like Horiko can hope to realize dreams of one day being on the ice at the international as they have plenty of role models to emulate. Kathy Willens AP Photo