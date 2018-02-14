'So proud': Parents' views on joint Korea hockey team evolve

In a photo taken Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, Heo Saeng-gum, left, and her husband Kim Woo Il, right, react during an interview before entering the Kwandong Hockey Center to watch their daughter Kim Selin play for the Koreas during a women's hockey game against Sweden at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Parents of players at Koreas’ joint women’s hockey team say they are so proud of their daughters for creating history in inter-Korean relations. Julio Cortez AP Photo