'New generation of Nigerians' marks Olympic bobsled debut

Members of the Nigerian women's bobsled team, from left, Akuoma Omeoga, Seun Adigun and Ngozi Onwumere, pose for a photograph during an interview with The Associated Press at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Despite being American born, Nigeria’s first-ever bobsled team says they’re representing the culture they were raised in. Patrick Semansky AP Photo