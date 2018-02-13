Japanese skater suspended in 1st doping case in Pyeongchang

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2012 file photo, Japan's Kei Saito leads in front of Thomas Insuk Hong, of the United States, and China's Lu Xiucheng as they compete in the men's 1000 meter short track speed skating competition during the winter Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck, Austria. Saito has tested positive for acetalozamide, a diuretic that is also a masking agent which can disguise the use of other banned substances. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Saito "accepted on a voluntary basis to be provisionally suspended and to leave the Olympic Village." He did not race in any event before the test result from a pre-competition sample was confirmed. Kerstin Joensson, File AP Photo