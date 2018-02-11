A volunteer watches as athletes run the course during a training session prior to the women's slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. The event was canceled due to weather.
A volunteer watches as athletes run the course during a training session prior to the women's slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. The event was canceled due to weather. Gregory Bull AP Photo
A volunteer watches as athletes run the course during a training session prior to the women's slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. The event was canceled due to weather. Gregory Bull AP Photo

Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Athletes, fans go to great lengths to stay warm

The Associated Press

February 11, 2018 06:06 AM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

Bitter temperatures and biting winds haunted athletes and fans alike during the second day of competition at the Pyeongcheng Olympics on Saturday.

Gusts up to 72 kph (50 mph) forced the men's downhill race to be postponed. Racers risk being blown off a safe racing line on a course where they hit speeds of about 125 kph (75 mph).

But other events went on as scheduled.

Athletes donned the usual helmets, glasses and heavy gloves to protect themselves. Some added an unusual element — tape across their faces.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fans bundled up with scarfs, hats and mufflers, but sometimes to no avail.

"It is Koreeezing here!!!," read one fan's sign. "(Be glad you're warm at home)."

  Comments  