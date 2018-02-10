'Time's up': Women ski jumpers still battle for equality

In this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 photo, an unidentified jumper practices for the women's ski jump competition in the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Women ski jumpers at the Pyeongchang Olympics are permitted to compete in one event, the normal hill, the men get three: the normal hill, the large hill and a team event. Charlie Riedel AP Photo