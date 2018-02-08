US skater Rippon wants Pence spat to take backseat to games

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, Adam Rippon performs during the men's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif. Rippon remains open to speaking with Mike Pence over the vice president’s conservative stance on gay rights after the Pyeongchang Olympics. The openly gay Rippon criticized the White House last month for choosing Pence to lead the official U.S. delegation for the Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, opening ceremony. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo