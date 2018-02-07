Russian Olympians adapt to life in a neutral uniform

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Russian short track speed skater Pavel Sitnikova wears an Olympic uniform with the logo OAR - Olympic Athlete from Russia, during a training session prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. As punishment for doping offenses at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee has forced Russian athletes competing in Pyeongchang to do so as OARs in neutral uniforms and with no national insignia. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo