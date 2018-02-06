The Gangneung Ice Arena is illuminated at night prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
The Gangneung Ice Arena is illuminated at night prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Felipe Dana AP Photo
The Gangneung Ice Arena is illuminated at night prior to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Felipe Dana AP Photo

Nation & World

Pyeongchang Games set to open with Russians still in doubt

The Associated Press

February 06, 2018 06:56 PM

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics open in two days, but the issue of which Russians are in — and which are out — is dominating the agenda of IOC President Thomas Bach.

As Bach presides Wednesday over meetings with roughly 100 IOC members, the Court of Arbitration for Sport — sport's top legal body — is expected to decide appeals by 32 Russian athletes seeking spots in the Games.

The 32 failed to pass mandatory International Olympic Committee vetting, imposed as a result of Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee expects 168 Russian athletes to compete under the neutral banner of "Olympic Athletes From Russia." Hundreds more have been barred, and many have gone to court seeking entry and causing last-minute chaos.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  