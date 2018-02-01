Uhlaender: 'The integrity of sport' at stake over doping

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017 file photo Russia's Alexander Tretiakov struggles to start his first run in the men's Skeleton World Cup race in Innsbruck, Austria. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 to reinstate Tretiakov as gold medal winner of the men's skeleton at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Kerstin Joensson, file AP Photo