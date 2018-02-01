IOC not promising Olympic places to Russian appeal winners

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, center, poses for photographers while being greeted by the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic volunteers upon his arrival at Jinbu Station in Pyeongchang, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. South Korea on Tuesday expressed regret over North Korea's cancellation of one of the joint cooperation projects planned for next month's Winter Olympics, a development highlighting the delicate nature of ties between the rivals split for seven decades. Yonhap via AP Lim Byung-shick