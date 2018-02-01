The North Korean flag, center, flies amongst flags from many nations as they fly at the Olympic Village at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
The Latest: NKorean athletes arrive in SKorea for Olympics

The Associated Press

February 01, 2018 03:57 AM

GANGNEUNG, South Korea

The Latest on North Korean athletes arriving in South Korea to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

North Korean skiers and skaters have arrived at a South Korean airport to participate in the Winter Olympics that has brought a temporary lull in tensions surrounding the North's nuclear program.

The North's 32-member delegation on Thursday included 10 athletes who were invited to participate in the alpine and cross-country skiing, figure skating and shot-track speed skating events at the Pyeongchang Games.

Twelve North Korean female ice hockey players are already in the South practicing with their South Korean teammates for a unified Olympic team.

The Koreas have been planning several conciliatory gestures during the Olympics Seoul sees as an opportunity to revive meaningful communication with the North after a period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate over its nuclear weapons and missiles program.

The Olympics start on Feb. 9.

