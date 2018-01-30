Russian speedskater refuses IOC invitation to Olympics

FILE - In this Friday, March 11, 2016 file photo, Russia's Olga Graf skates during the women's 3000 meter race of the Speedskating World Cup final at Thialf ice rink in Heerenveen, Netherlands. Graf, a Russian speedskater says she's refusing her place at the Winter Olympics after several teammates weren't invited, it was reported on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Peter Dejong, File AP Photo