Viktor Ahn wants IOC to explain why he can't go to Olympics

The Associated Press

January 26, 2018 03:40 AM

MOSCOW

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Ahn wants to know why he has been barred from next month's Pyeongchang Games.

Ahn is a short-track speedskater who was born in South Korea but switched allegiance to Russia ahead of the 2014 Sochi Games. Russian officials said the International Olympic Committee has refused to grant Ahn an invitation amid its vetting of the country's athletes for possible doping links.

In an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach, Ahn says "it is outrageous that there is no concrete reason which explains my exclusion from the Olympics, and furthermore people now view me as an athlete who used doping."

The IOC hasn't confirmed which Russians will be invited, and hasn't explained any individual decisions. However, it has said newly obtained records from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory played a role in the decision-making.

